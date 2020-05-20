South Western Railway to run inter-district trains in Karnataka from May 22

New Delhi: Indian Railways suspended its passenger services when COVID-19 lockdown was imposed on March 22 but continued to run freight and parcel trains to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential goods in the country. However, when the Centre has once again extended the lockdown, Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 18 stated that inter-district movement of trains in the state can be started, according to a South Western Railway (SER) statement.

Ministry of Railways has approved the running of 4 trains-2 trains each between Bengaluru and Mysuru; Bengaluru and Belagavi. The SER would run two pairs of special trains, one between KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and the other between KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, the details of the train schedule are given here:

1. Train No. 02079/02080 KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru Special will run 6 days in a week:

Train No. 02079 KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 8:00 hrs on all day except Sunday and arrive Belagavi at 18:30 hrs with effect from Bengaluru from May 22, 2020.

Enroute this train will have stoppage at Yesvantpur – 08:09/08:10 hrs, Tumakuru – 08:59/09;00 hrs, Arsikere - 10:25/10:30 hrs, Birur – 11:13/11:14 hrs, Chikjajur – 12:09/12:10 hrs, Davangere – 12:48/12:50 hrs, Harihar – 13:03/13:04 hrs, Ranibennur – 13:25/13:26 hrs, Haveri – 13:51 / 13:52 hrs, Hubballi – 15:25/15:30 hrs and Dharwad – 15:45/15:15:47 hrs.

In the return direction Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Belagavi at 08:00 hrs on all day except Sunday and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 18:30 hrs with effect from May 23, 2020.

Enroute this train will stop at Dharwad – 10:15/10:17 hrs, Hubballi – 10:37/10:42 hrs, Haveri – 11:40 / 11:41 hrs, Ranibennur – 12:05/12:06 hrs, Harihar – 12:27/12:28 hrs, Davangere – 12:43/12:45 hrs, Chikjajur – 13:35/13:36 hrs, Birur – 14:35/14:36 hrs, Arsikere - 15:10/15:15 hrs, Tumakuru – 16:35/16:36 hrs and Yesvantpur – 17:40/17:41 hrs.

2. Train No. 06503/06504 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special will run 6 days in a week:

Train No. 06503 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 09:20 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 12:45 hrs on all day except Sunday with effect from May 22, 2020.

Enroute this train will have stoppages at Kengeri – 09:43/09:45 hrs, Ramanagaram – 10:15/10:16 hrs, Maddur – 10:48/10:50 hrs, Mandya – 11:08/11:10 hrs, Pandavapura – 11:44/11:45 hrs and Naganahalli – 11:59/12:00 hrs.

Train No. 06504 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Mysuru at 13:45 hrs and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 17:00 hrs on all day except Sunday with effect from May 22, 2020.

Enroute this train will have stoppages at Naganahalli – 13:54/13:55 hrs, Pandavapura – 14:10/14:11 hrs, Mandya – 14:40/14:41 hrs, Maddur – 15:02/15:03 hrs, Ramanagaram – 15:34/15:35 hrs and Kengeri – 16:10/16:11 hrs.

These trains will additionally run along with already running Shramik specials from Karnataka to other states and Rajdhani specials between New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Due to lockdown in Karnataka, above 4 trains won't run on Sundays, said the CPRO of SER.