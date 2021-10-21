हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD

Southwest monsoon likely to withdraw on October 26: IMD

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw on October 26. The MeT department also revealed that it is the same day when the northeast monsoon is likely to commence over southeast peninsular India, adding that it will brings in rains mostly to Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

"With likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over the southeast peninsular India from around October 26," IMD said in a release.

The weather department also said that the normal date for the southwest monsoon to completely withdraw is October 15, but this year the process is delayed. The commencement of withdrawal too had started on October 6 against the normal date of September 17.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishna Nagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla.

IMD also said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of northeast India; entire north Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of West Bengal; some parts of Central Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Andhra Pradesh; some more parts of Telangana; entire Goa; some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea around October 23.

On the other hand, low pressure systems over the southern states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, near the Arabian Sea and another over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast near Bay of Bengal had delayed the process.

Because of the low-pressure systems and cyclonic circulations Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka have experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

(With IANS inputs)

