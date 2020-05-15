Southwest monsoon over Kerala to be delayed by four days: IMD

Kerala: The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days, said the India Metrological Department (IMD) weather forecast on Friday. The weather report further stated that the monsoon is expected to hit the southern state on June 5, 2020.

Taking to its official Twitter handle IMD, said, ''Forecast for the 2020 SW Monsoon Onset over Kerala This year, the onset of s-west monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of 1st June. Its onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days.''

On the other hand, Skymet Weather forecast also indicated of the delay which read South-West monsoon may make an onset over Kerala around May 28 (with a margin of error of +/- four days).

The normal date of onset is June 1, but Skymet reiterated that the onset date has no bearing on its further advancement to other parts of the country.

The IMD has said that the low over the South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become well-marked, a step away from being called a depression. It may reach depression strength on Friday over the central parts of the South Bay and further intensify into a cyclone by Saturday evening.

The onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala has a standard deviation of 7 days which indicates that on maximum occasions the event occurs between May 25 to June 8. In the last 10years, the earliest arrival was on May 23 in 2009 and the most delayed on June 8, 2016.