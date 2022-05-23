New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who was released from jail on Friday (May 20) after Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case, in a statement to reporters, said that he received a warning from an inspector about an 'encounter' after his bail. On Sunday night (May 22), in Rampur, UP, Azam Khan told mediapersons that an inspector instructed him to 'go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered'.

As quoted by ANI, the SP senior leader said, "When an Inspector can threaten in the jail, 'go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,' then it is difficult to say what my journey is, in the face of such dangers."

"When an Inspector can threaten in the jail, 'go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,' then it is difficult to say what my journey is, in the face of such dangers," said Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan late last night in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/toxtuGxNHY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail on May 20, 2022 after spending 27 months in judicial custody in respect to dozens of cases including a cheating and land grabbing case.

He had skipped the Samajwadi Party's legislators' meet on Sunday, a day ahead of the beginning of the maiden session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

On Sunday (May 22), Azam also visited the Rampur district jail on Sunday to meet his close aide Guddu Massod who has been lodged there in judicial custody in a case of forgery as reported by PTI. Khan visited the jail along with his MLA son from the Suar assembly segment, Abdullah Azam, and met other jail inmates also.

