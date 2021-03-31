SP leader, former MLA Gopal Das Yadav dies in Lucknow

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Gopal Das Yadav passed away on Wednesday (March 31).
Former MLA Yadav passed away at KGMU hospital in Lucknow.
Gopal Das Yadav was elected MLA from Prayagraj city western assembly in the year 1985.
He was counted very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
