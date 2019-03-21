हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav insults CRPF martyrs, slams BJP, says Pulwana attack was for votes

He also claimed that paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government.

Play

In a controversial statement, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday claimed that Pulwama terror attack was a 'conspiracy' and 40 CRPF personnel were killed for the sake of votes.

Ram Gopal Yadav, who is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said there were no checks between Jammu and Kashmir and the CRPF personnel were made to travel in ordinary buses despite their demand for an aircraft to travel from Jammu to Kashmir. He also claimed that paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government.

He said, "Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se, jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye,checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein, jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya,ye sazish thi,  abhi nahi kehna chahta, jab sarkar badlegi, iski jaanch hogi, tab bade-bade log phasenge. The paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government, they killed the jawans for votes. There was no checking between Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF jawans were simply sent in buses. This is a conspiracy when the government will change this will be investigated. That's when the big names will be caught.)"

Reacting to Yadav's statements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the SP leader was denting the 'morale' of security forces by making these statements.

Earlier this month, Congress leader BK Hariprasad had made similar statement, alleging that the Pulwama terror attack took place because of a 'match-fixing' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad had said that Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Modi.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Narendra Modi. Or else without their knowledge, the Pulwama attack would not have taken place," Hariprasad had said.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide attacker of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus in Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Uttar Pradesh
