SP MP Azam Khan lands in trouble again, boundary wall of his resort razed

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's bad days don't seem to be ending as the MP landed in fresh trouble. After a series of land grabbing accusations were slapped on him, the boundary wall of his resort 'Humsafar' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has now been razed by the district administration.

The state's canal division department had earlier served a notice to Azam Khan stating that his luxury resort was built on a drainage channel owned by the department. According to sources, the entire resort building could be razed in a day or two.

Live TV

The Humsafar resort is run by Khan's son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan and is accused of encroaching around 1,000 square feet of land allotted for government's Barkusia drain, the state irrigation department said.

Azam Khan is in legal trouble over several cases, such as theft of books from Madrasa Alia, illegal possession of land belonging to 26 farmers, tampering with documents. On August 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched a probe against Khan into alleged money laundering. The investigation was initiated over suspicion that the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur run by him has been built on land which was taken in violation of the enemy property law.

Based on these cases, the central probe agency had also registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, Azam Khan received a lot of flak for making objectionable remarks against Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rama Devi during a Parliament session. He had later offered an unconditional apology in the House of the Parliament after receiving heavy criticism from both government and Opposition party members.