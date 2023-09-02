trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656637
NewsIndia
ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

Special Parliament Session Could Be Precursor To Early Lok Sabha Polls: Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) leader made the remark while replying to queries from journalists after returning from Mumbai where the opposition coalition INDIA held the latest round of talks.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:51 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Special Parliament Session Could Be Precursor To Early Lok Sabha Polls: Nitish Kumar The JD(U) leader, whose party has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, did not respond to queries about 'one nation one election'.

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has lent credence to his anticipation of early Lok Sabha polls by convening a special session of Parliament. The JD(U) leader made the remark here while replying to queries from journalists after returning from Mumbai where the opposition coalition INDIA held the latest round of talks.

"You need to understand that this special session is a sign that they are thinking of early polls, the possibility of which I have been seeing and sharing with you all for quite some time," he told reporters on Friday. Parliament, which was last month adjourned sine die after the monsoon session, will meet from September 18 to 22 for a special session of which the Centre has not made public the agenda.

The JD(U) leader, whose party has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, did not respond to queries about 'one nation one election', but added, "There are issues which will be strongly raised during the upcoming session." "This government is dragging its feet on the issue of caste census. Forget a caste census, it has not even begun the census which, as per norms, should have been completed long back. This government has time for all other things," said the former NDA ally, who got a caste survey done in the state after the Centre made it clear that it would not conduct separate headcounts for social groups other than SCs and STs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train