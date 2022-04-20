हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
lemon price hike

'Special Puja' organised at Varanasi temple to bring down prices of lemon

The puja was held at the temple which is also known as a centre of black magic.

&#039;Special Puja&#039; organised at Varanasi temple to bring down prices of lemon
Image credit: PTI

Varanasi: A special puja was organised at the Maa Adishakti temple in Varanasi to control the rising prices of lemons. The puja was held at the temple which is also known as a centre of black magic, and 11 lemons were `sacrificed` to appease the Goddess.

Harish Mishra, who organised the puja, said that the `tantra puja` has the power to fulfil wishes and he was confident that the prices of lemon would come down within days.

He denied that indulging in black magic was wrong if it was not designed to harm anyone. "In fact, this puja was for the welfare of all consumers of lemon," he said.

