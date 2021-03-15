हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Special trains to be cancelled from March 31? Check what Indian Railways has to say

Some news reports are doing rounds on social media that the Indian Railways is going to cancel its trains from March 31.

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the recent reports about the special trains going to be cancelled from March 31, the Ministry of Railways on Monday (March 15, 2021) said that these news reports are 'purely misleading' and 'not based on facts'.

The Ministry of Railways in an official statement said, "Kindly refer to some news report in social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from 31st March 2021 is purely misleading and not based on facts."

The Indian Railways informed that the wrong news clips are being circulated on social media platforms and said that they have not made any such announcement.

"Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today," Railways said.

The Ministry of Railways stated that the express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run. 

The Railways also requested the passengers to follow COVID-19 protocol while travelling.
 

