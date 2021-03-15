Special trains to be cancelled from March 31? Check what Indian Railways has to say

New Delhi: Amid the recent reports about the special trains going to be cancelled from March 31, the Ministry of Railways on Monday (March 15, 2021) said that these news reports are 'purely misleading' and 'not based on facts'.

The Ministry of Railways in an official statement said, "Kindly refer to some news report in social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from 31st March 2021 is purely misleading and not based on facts."

The Indian Railways informed that the wrong news clips are being circulated on social media platforms and said that they have not made any such announcement.

एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। #PIBFactCheck: यह खबर पुरानी है। @RailMinIndia ने 31 मार्च, 2021 तक ट्रेन रद्द करने का यह फैसला नहीं लिया है। इस पुरानी खबर को गलत संदर्भ में साझा किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YcZ8Za9Vj1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2021

"Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today," Railways said.

The Ministry of Railways stated that the express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run.

The Railways also requested the passengers to follow COVID-19 protocol while travelling.

