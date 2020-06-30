Speech-impaired woman gangraped by 4 minors in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday (June 30) detained at least four boys for allegedly raping a 20-year-old speech-impaired woman in the Chhatarpur district. According to the police, the woman had gone to a field to relieve herself on June 28 evening when the accused attacked her.

According to a report, one of the four accused is only 11 years old while two others are 13-year-old and the fourth one is 14-year-old.

The victim from a village under Gaurihar police station stepped out of her house and went to an agriculture field in the evening, when four accused, who belong to the same village, gangraped her. The accused also reportedly kept her captive for a few hours before fleeing the spot, said the police.

The woman, when did not return her home, her family members started looking for her at night when they found her at the field in an injured condition. The police registered a complaint on the matter and all four accused were arrested the next day, on June 29.