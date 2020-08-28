हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Speeding car falls off Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi, three injured

Three people received critical injuries and were taken to hospital after a speeding car fell off Vikaspuri flyover. 

Speeding car falls off Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi, three injured
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Three people received critical injuries and were taken to hospital after a speeding car fell off Vikaspuri flyover. 

As per ANI, the incident took place at 11 pm on Thursday (August 27) after its driver lost control and hit another car.

