Speeding car falls off Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi, three injured

NEW DELHI: Three people received critical injuries and were taken to hospital after a speeding car fell off Vikaspuri flyover.
As per ANI, the incident took place at 11 pm on Thursday (August 27) after its driver lost control and hit another car.
