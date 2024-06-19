Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead 9,000–10,000 people in yoga on the shores of the well-known Dal Lake on the tenth International Yoga Day on Friday. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to arrive in Kashmir Thursday evening, security in Srinagar, the host city for the International Yoga Day celebration on June 21, has been stepped up. Particularly, areas leading to the venue have been sealed and sanitised.

All of the Srinagar district is on high alert, as per the plan. In addition to SPG, Marco commandos of the navy are stationed around the SKICC (Sher Kashmir International Convocation Centre), the site of the yearly yoga event, and hundreds of security personnel are on duty throughout the city with mobile security bunkers, sophisticated weapons, and high-tech surveillance devices.

The CRPF, police, and other forces have increased their presence in areas near the venue, and entry points into Srinagar have been heavily patrolled by security and law enforcement personnel. To ensure that nothing untoward happens, security is severely reinforced.

There is a "temporary red zone" for drone and quadcopter operations in Srinagar, according to a statement made by the police yesterday on their official X handle.

Large crowds of athletes, officials, security personnel, and fitness enthusiasts are anticipated to attend this significant 10th International Yoga Day celebration. PM Modi is reportedly going to lead 9,000–10,000 people in yoga on the shores of the renowned Dal Lake. Participants will participate virtually from all 20 districts as well.

Nearly 50,000 people will virtually connect from J&K, even if 2,000 people connect from each district. This will affect the entire state, according to Singh.

This is PM Modi's first trip to Kashmir during his third term, and he will stay the night. He is expected to meet and converse with a group of approximately 300 people upon his arrival on June 20th in order to learn about their ideas and opinions regarding the rapid development of J&K, an official said.