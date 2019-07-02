close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight on Pune-Kolkata route veers off runway, all onboard safe

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the flight SG-275 veered off towards right from the runway center line during landing. The mishap took place due to wet runway and heavy rain. 

SpiceJet flight on Pune-Kolkata route veers off runway, all onboard safe

A SpiceJet flight on Pune-Kolkata route veered off the runway during landing on Tuesday. Four runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged in the incident. However, all passengers and crew are safe.

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the flight SG-275 veered off towards right from the runway center line during landing. The mishap took place due to wet runway and heavy rain. 

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 800 aircraft, flight SG-275 on Pune-Kolkata route veered off towards right from the runway center line, owing to wet runway & heavy rain during landing, today. 4 runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged. All passengers & crew safe," SpiceJet Spokesperson was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing in Mumbai late on Monday. The incident occurred when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed around 11.51 pm, as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains.

Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft.

Tags:
SpiceJetRunwayMonsoon
Next
Story

Hope is not a strategy

Must Watch

PT9M40S

At least 18 killed after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad