SpiceJet flight on Pune-Kolkata route veers off runway, all onboard safe

A SpiceJet flight on Pune-Kolkata route veered off the runway during landing on Tuesday. Four runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged in the incident. However, all passengers and crew are safe.

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the flight SG-275 veered off towards right from the runway center line during landing. The mishap took place due to wet runway and heavy rain.

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 800 aircraft, flight SG-275 on Pune-Kolkata route veered off towards right from the runway center line, owing to wet runway & heavy rain during landing, today. 4 runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged. All passengers & crew safe," SpiceJet Spokesperson was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing in Mumbai late on Monday. The incident occurred when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed around 11.51 pm, as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains.

Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft.