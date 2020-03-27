SpiceJet offers services to govt for humanitarian mission during 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus

Indian airline SpiceJet on Friday offered services of its aircraft and crew members to the government for any humanitarian mission during the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is ready to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

"SpiceJet has offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for the government every day. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between DELHI/Mumbai and Patna.



We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus," read a statement.

The low-cost airline also operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on the request of the government on Friday. "This flight was operated at very short notice and carried a Hazmat suit. This will help local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing.

," it said in a statement.

Applauding those who are working during this crisis, Singh said, "Corona warriors all over the country – be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers – and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can.”



While domestic and international passenger flights have been banned till April 14 midnight, IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew and staff members to the government for any mission required to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown, which came into force on March 25 (Wednesday), to check the spread of the virus which has claimed 17 lives and infected over 700 people so far.