SpiceJet to evacuate over 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan

Gurugram: Indian national carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said that it will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. According to an official release, this special repatriation mission to help bring back home stranded Indian students from Kyrgyzstan has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood.

SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi on Thursday. The airline will be operating more charter flights from Bishkek to various Indian cities in the coming days.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, “SpiceJet will be operating multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel life and real life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis.”

Amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, SpiceJet has operated over 4300 cargo flights and transported over 24,000 tons of cargo. It has operated over 400 charter flights to help repatriate close to 65,000 stranded citizens from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka.

In addition to the charter flights, SpiceJet has been actively participating in the Vande Bharat Mission and the airline is operating 25 flights to bring back more than 4500 Indian nationals from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat and Dammam to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.