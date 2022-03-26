SPO shot dead, his brother injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Budgam

Terrorists late evening on Saturday fired upon an SPO in police and his brother in ther Budgam district of central Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir said, “Terrorists fired upon the two brothers Ishfaq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is said to be a student. Later, SPO Ishfaq succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

