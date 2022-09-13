SPPU Engineering 2022 Result RELEASED at unipune.ac.in- Direct link here

SPPU Engineering 2022 Result: The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU, has officially declared the results for SPPU Engineering stream today, September 13, 2022. The results have been released on the university's official website, unipune.ac.in. Candidates who took the SPPU Engineering Exam in 2022 can access the results online and download them. Candidates do not need to input any login information because the Pune University Engineering Result has been released in PDF format.

Candidates should take note that the results list their roll numbers. Candidates can check the roll number on their hall tickets. The pupils' grades—first class, higher second class, second class, and pass class—have been certified successful.

SPPU Engineering 2022 Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of SPPU - unipune.ac.in

Then click on the student's corner on the homepage and then click on results

Click on result summary and then click on Engineering section

Click on the link that says PASSLIST TE 2019 Credit May 2022

The SPPU engineering result will appear on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy of the same

The SPPU Engineering Exam 2022 was held in the months of April and May 2022, and the results have been released for the students who successfully registered and showed up for the exam.