Colombo: Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Friday categorically denied that it has stopped issuing visas in the country, saying the disruption was caused by operational difficulties due to the inability of Visa Wing staff, most of whom are Sri Lankan nationals, to attend office.

The High Commission said it was striving to return to its normal functioning soon. "High Commission categorically denies that it or the Indian Consulates-General or the Assistant High Commission of #India in #SriLanka have stopped issuing visas. In the past few days, there were operational difficulties due to the inability of our Visa Wing staff, most of whom are #SriLankan nationals, to attend office," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

"We are striving to return our functioning to the normal levels soon. We remain committed to facilitating ease of travel for #SriLankans to #India. #SriLankans are welcome in #India just as #Indians are in #SriLanka," it said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, sparking protests in the country that has paralysed the country.

Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis has provoked widespread protests calling for political reform and the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. On April 1, President Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency, lifting it five days later. The government reimposed a state of emergency on May 6 after police fired teargas and arrested students protesting near parliament, which was adjourned until May 17.

Although the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, the police fatally shot a protester on April 19, and on several occasions have used teargas and water cannons against protesters. The authorities have made numerous arrests and repeatedly imposed curfews.

The political crisis was triggered in late March when people hurt by long hours of power cuts and essential shortages took to the streets demanding the resignation of the government.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacked his cabinet and appointed a younger cabinet as a response to the demand for resignation. A continuous protest opposite his secretariat has now gone on for well over a month.

On Monday, his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the prime minister to make way for the president to appoint an interim all political party government, His resignation came after government supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protest sites in Colombo and elsewhere, killing at least 8 people and leaving over 200 others injured in the violence.

Indian envoy calls on new Prime Minister Wickremesinghe

The Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Friday became the first foreign envoy to call on the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed with him the current situation in the country amid the worst economic crisis, according to sources here.

Baglay visited Wickremesinghe immediately after the latter assumed duties in his office on Friday, Prime minister's office sources said. They discussed the current situation in the country amid the ongoing economic crisis, the worst since the country gained independence in 1948.

India's economic assistance package since January had kept Sri Lanka afloat in its worst economic crisis since independence. India provided credit lines for the purchase of fuel and essentials as Sri Lanka's foreign reserves depleted.

India has committed more than USD 3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines and credit swaps since January this year. In mid-April Sri Lanka declared its insolvency by announcing its inability to meet foreign debt commitments.

US ready to work with new Lankan PM Wickremesinghe

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka has congratulated the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and hoped that an inclusive government would be formed quickly to address the economic crisis and promote stability in the island nation.

US Ambassador Julie Chung congratulated the newly-appointed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on Thursday. "Look forward to working w/ @RW_UNP. His appointment as PM, and the quick formation of an inclusive government, are first steps to addressing the crisis & promoting stability," she tweeted.

"We encourage meaningful progress at the IMF & long-term solutions that meet the needs of all Sri Lankans," the tweet further added.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday to stabilise the country's debt-ridden economy and end the political turmoil.

The United National Party (UNP) leader took over as the prime minister as the country was without a government since Monday when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters by his supporters.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund said that it is following developments in Sri Lanka closely and is concerned about rising social tensions and violence.

In the month of April, the two sides convened their first round of talks at the IMF headquarters in Washington.

Sri Lanka is hoping for a Rapid Finance Instrument (RFI) facility as well as a larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the international financial body to help it deal with its foreign currency shortages, which have triggered an economic crisis. In the last meeting, the IMF assured to help the country with an amount of USD 300 million to USD 600 million.

According to the IMF, the island nation will receive the said amount from the World Bank over the course of the next four months.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis and political instability ever after Independence due to manifold reasons both short and long-term.