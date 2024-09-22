Sri Lanka Elections: Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Elected As New President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 55-year-old Marxist leader of the People's Liberation Front (JVP), has emerged victorious in Sri Lanka's presidential election, securing 42.31% of the vote, as confirmed by official results on Sunday. Dissanayake, a prominent figure within the JVP, a left-wing coalition, declared victory before the full results were released, sharing a celebratory message on X, where he stated, “This victory belongs to all of us.”

He is expected to be sworn in on Monday at Colombo's Presidential Secretariat, a symbol of the country’s colonial heritage. His rise to power is seen as a rejection of the entrenched political establishment, which many blame for Sri Lanka's ongoing economic turmoil. The JVP’s strong performance represents a significant turnaround for the party, which had secured only 3% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election.

High Voter Turnout Signals Demand for Change

Saturday’s election witnessed a 76% voter turnout, with 17 million eligible Sri Lankans casting their ballots. The results indicate a clear desire for a shift in leadership, with Dissanayake's message of economic reform and anti-establishment rhetoric resonating with a population weary of the country's financial challenges.

Premadasa Takes Second Place, Wickremesinghe Falls to Third

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa secured second place in the race, garnering 32.76% of the vote. Meanwhile, outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been in charge during Sri Lanka's economic collapse in 2022, came in third with 17.27%. While Wickremesinghe has not yet officially conceded, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry acknowledged Dissanayake's win, signaling the end of Wickremesinghe's tenure.

Wickremesinghe’s administration, which came to power following a nationwide uprising in 2022, was tasked with managing Sri Lanka’s recovery, including securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, his government’s implementation of strict austerity measures—such as tax increases and cuts to social programs—faced widespread backlash as living costs soared and poverty levels doubled.

Dissanayake Promises to Renegotiate IMF Deal

Dissanayake's campaign focused heavily on addressing the economic strain felt by ordinary citizens. He has vowed to renegotiate the terms of the IMF agreement to alleviate the financial burden, especially in areas like food and medicine, where taxes have been raised under Wickremesinghe's austerity policies.

Senior JVP member Bimal Ratnayake stated, “We will not tear up the IMF deal, but we can renegotiate it to ease the hardships,” emphasizing that while the agreement is binding, there is room to renegotiate the terms.

Countrywide Curfew and Security Measures Ensured Peaceful Election

Despite the peaceful nature of the election, authorities imposed a nationwide curfew as a precaution until Sunday afternoon. Thousands of police officers were deployed to ensure security throughout the election process. No major incidents were reported, and the Election Commission has implemented a ban on victory rallies or public celebrations for a week following the announcement of the final results.