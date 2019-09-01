Srijal Chandrakar, Class 9 student from Chhattisgarh, selected to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Narendra Modi

Mahasamund: A Class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district has been selected to watch the landing of India's unmanned lunar mission - Chandrayaan 2 - on the surface of the Moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shrijal Chandrakar was selected among 60 students who were short-listed from all over the country following a space quiz conducted by ISRO. Shrijal, who is a student of Belsondha, will now watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi at ISRO centre in Bengaluru on September 7.

"I thank my school for guiding me for the ISRO quiz on its space programme," the girl said while speaking to ANI. Shrijal started preparing for the ISRO quiz as soon as she got to know about it.

"It is a very big opportunity for me and I thank my parents and my teachers for preparing me for this. I had never thought it would ever be possible for me to meet the Prime Minister," Srijal said.

Mahasamund: Shrijal Chandrakar,Class 9th student from Belsondha, has been selected to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi at ISRO centre in Bengaluru on Sept 7. Shrijal says,"I thank my school for guiding me for the ISRO quiz on its space programme".#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/mk5nj4fV2E — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

To a question on how she feels about meeting the PM, Shrijal said that she is very ''excited to meet him.''

''I want to ask him how he multi-tasks so efficiently all the time and what other plans he has for the country," she added.

Live TV

The girl's father, Yogesh Kumar Chandrakar, said that his entire family was elated with her achievement and said it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their family.

"It is wonderful that Srijal will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister while we will be able to see the landing of Chandrayaan 2 live with him. We are feeling very honoured and have received numerous congratulatory messages from family members and acquaintances," Yogesh said.

Srijal along with the 59 other children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 AM at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.