Srinagar records 2nd coldest December night of decade, warning issued

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season with minus 6-degree celsius on Friday with the local meteorological department expecting a further dip in the temperature in the coming days.

The MET has issued a warning of more falls in temperatures for the next few days, the night temperature is likely to fall further, the officials added

MeT official said, “the minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded a massive steep with minus 6-degree celsius. There is the possibility of a further dip in coming days.”

This is only the second time in the last decade that mercury has plunged to minus 6.0°C less before the onset of the Chillai-e-Kalan, which is the 40-day harsh winter period.

Similarly, the world-famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded minus 8.5°C and the remained coldest in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest ever temperature in the month of December were in 1934 when the mercury fell to minus 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam, the famous resort in South Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.3°C. Shopian town witnessed -8.3°C

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 6.1°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

The Union Territory of Ladakh is also witnessing harsh cold conditions with Leh being the coldest with minus 15.3 degrees Celsius temperature and Kargil recorded a minimum of minus 13.1°C. And Drass village of Kargil recorded lowest in the country of minus 19.7°C.

The weatherman has forecast widespread “moderate to heavy” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 23 to 25.

“As on date, widespread moderate to heavy snowfall (at some places) is most likely during 23-25th December. We are in for a White X-Mas (Christmas ) in both J&K and Ladakh,”.

Live TV