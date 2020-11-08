हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srinagar

Srinagar records coldest night of the year as temperature dips to minus 1.4 degrees

 As the winter season approaches India, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday with the temperature at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar records coldest night of the year as temperature dips to minus 1.4 degrees

Srinagar: As the winter season approaches India, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday with the temperature at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

An official of the local MET office told IANS that the minimum temperature was due to clear sky. "At minus 2.8 Pahalgam was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to clear night sky expected till November 14, we expect the minimum temperatures to drop further in the coming days," the official said.

The minimum temperature was 12.2 in Jammu city while in the Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine the minimum was 12 degrees Celsius.

Bannihal, Batote and Baderwah towns of Jammu division had 3.4, 6.8 and 3.4 as the minimum temperatures, respectively.

In the Ladakh union territory, Leh town recorded minus 10.6 and Kargil minus 4.2 as the minimum temperatures on Sunday.

