Srinagar witnesses coldest night in three decades, freezes at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Breaking a 30 year record, Srinagar recorded its lowest minimum temperature on Saturday (January 30) night. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest since 1991. As intense cold waves gripped the entire Kashmir Valley, temperatures were recorded below freezing point throughout the region.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Srinagar said it was minus 8.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. It’s the lowest since 1991, he added.

The minimum temperature has consistently remained far below normal this season. This January, it is the sixth time when mercury dipped below 7 degree and two times below 8 degree. On January 14, Srinagar recorded minus 8.4 derees Celsius. On 20 January 1991, Srinagar had witnessed the lowest temperature of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature also remained below normal for all other parts of the Valley, MET said.

As per the statement issued by MET, the mercury settled at minus 12.0 degree Celsius in Pahalgam while Gulmarg recorded minus 8.0 degrees Celsius. Other parts like Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 10.2°C while Kokernag recorded minus 12.4 degrees Celsius.

However, the harsh 40 days winter period “ Chillai-Kalan” ended on Sunday. Kashmir witnessed two heavy spells of snowfall in this period and all 40 days temperatures remained below freezing point.

Meanwhile, MET has predicted cloudy weather from February 1 morning. Deputy Director MET said, “A western disturbance is likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation during 1-3rd February due to which temperatures may show slight rise.”