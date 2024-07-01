Srushti Jayant Deshmukh: A UPSC Success Story, Lots Of TV Watching, And Triumph In First Attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is undoubtedly one of the toughest in India. Each year, millions of candidates appear for the UPSC exam, but only a few hundred pass and become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. Here, we discuss the journey of IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who succeeded in passing the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 5.

Early Life and Education

Srushti Deshmukh was born in 1995 to Jayant Deshmukh and Sunita Deshmukh. She hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Srushti was just 23 years old when she cleared the UPSC exam. She studied at Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exams with 93.4% marks.

Academic Journey

Initially, Srushti aimed to pursue engineering at IIT, but she could not clear the entrance test. Consequently, she enrolled in Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal, for a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Preparation Strategy

Balancing UPSC preparation with engineering studies was extremely challenging for Srushti. She dedicated most of her time and energy to preparing for the UPSC exam, studying for her engineering semester exams one to one and a half months beforehand.

Support from Family

Srushti’s family always supported her decisions. Her mother is a teacher, and her father is an engineer. They never questioned her choices or pressured her, always striving to provide her with a conducive environment for her studies.

Study Techniques

In an interview, Srushti mentioned that reading newspapers daily and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) significantly helped her UPSC preparation. Additionally, online study materials were beneficial. She enjoys listening to music and practices yoga daily.

Personal Life

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

Key Takeaways from Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's UPSC Success Story

Srushti’s journey offers several valuable lessons for UPSC aspirants:

Commitment to Goals:

Srushti’s determination to balance her engineering studies with UPSC preparation showcases her unwavering commitment to her goals.

Strategic Preparation:

Her methodical approach, including using various study materials and resources, highlights the importance of a well-planned preparation strategy.

Family Support:

The constant support from her family played a crucial role in her success, emphasizing the importance of a supportive environment.

Effective Study Techniques:

Incorporating daily newspaper reading and watching educational TV channels were pivotal in her preparation, underscoring the value of staying informed about current affairs.

Work-Life Balance:

Despite her rigorous study schedule, Srushti managed to maintain a balance by engaging in activities like listening to music and practicing yoga.

Advice for UPSC Aspirants

Srushti advises aspirants to stay dedicated, make use of available resources like newspapers and online materials, and maintain a balanced lifestyle. She emphasizes the importance of family support and a structured preparation plan.