Sharaz Sikander is a 27 years old young, energetic Documentary Filmmaker and the founder of Sharaz Sikander Films who has made a big name in the Film industry as a self-made young Documentary filmmaker in a short period. He hails from Poonch, Jammu, And Kashmir, India. Sharaz has Studied Journalism and Mass Communication at Indira Gandhi national Open University. Sharaz Sikander is the CEO and director of Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films) - a leading production house.

Since Childhood, Sikander had a keen interest in making short films; he used to shoot different videos and collab all of them to make an interesting story. He provides the best documentary filmmaking services to various small-scale and reputed organizations at affordable prices through his organization SS FIlms. Recently sharaz has worked on a documentary project for the US embassy and on raising current environmental issues in Kashmir.

All due to the hardship of Sharaz Sikander, his filmmaking agency Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films) saw a rise in a short time. In the initial phase, he did not get any support from his family for his film-making Journey. Later on his relatives and friends especially his father motivated him to pursue his dreams to become a Film-maker. His one-hour-long short film on drug abuse which was created with the coordination of 100% victims was appreciated by all, and people become aware of drug abuse issues.

He had spent time, money, and dedication to attain the position where he is now! Sharaz Sikander believes that one should never stop learning. He has inspired many individuals with his successful documentary filmmaking journey and became ideal for youngsters who want to pursue their careers in film making industry. He has directed more than 40+ music videos, in which a few video projects are for main music houses like tips official.

Sharaz Sikander believes that there is no shortcut to success, so one should always follow his dreams and show a full dedication to their profession. Soon you all will see his direction skills in his upcoming web series project, for which shooting will be started in a short time.

Stay connected with Sharaz Sikander :

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharaz_sikander

Company: https://www.instagram.com/sharazsikanderfilms

