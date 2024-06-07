Lieutenant Inayat Vats: It is often said that with determination, no goal is unattainable. This is the story of Lieutenant Inayat Vats, who has honoured her father and family, bringing pride to the nation. Having lost her father, Major Navneet Vats, in an anti-insurgency operation, Inayat has now joined the Indian Army, donning the same uniform her heroic father once wore.

Journey of Perseverance

Inayat Vats' path to success was not easy. She was barely three years old when she lost her father. However, the 23-year-old from Haryana dreamed of continuing her father's legacy by securing one of the toughest jobs in the Indian Army, a dream she has now realized.

Father Martyred in Anti-Terror Operation

Major Navneet Vats was martyred in 2003 during an anti-terror operation in Kashmir. Inspired by his bravery, Inayat decided to join the army, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who was also an Indian Army colonel.

Loss at a Young Age

Inayat, an only child from Panchkula, Haryana, lost her father at the age of three. Major Navneet Vats sacrificed his life during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar and was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal.

Joining Officers Training Academy

In April, Inayat will join the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. A graduate of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, she is currently pursuing her post-graduation in political science from Hindu College, Delhi University. The Haryana government had offered her a gazetted position under the state policy for martyrs' families, but Inayat chose the army as her goal.

Mother's Support

Despite her concerns, Inayat's mother, Shivani, supported her daughter's decision to join the army, saying, "She is the daughter of a brave man. When she completed her graduation, everyone thought she would take the state government job and stay close to me. But she is a martyr's daughter, and joining the army was natural for her."

Armed Forces as Support System

Shivani, who was 27 when she lost her husband and had been married for just four years, now teaches at Army Public School in Chandimandir. She credits the armed forces for being her support system during difficult times.

Pursuing Her Father's Legacy

Inayat once asked her mother what she would have done if Inayat were a boy. Shivani replied that she would have encouraged her to join NDA or IMA. She is proud that despite having options for a comfortable life, Inayat chose to follow her father's path.