SSC CGL 2022-23: Last day to register TODAY at ssc.nic.in- Steps to apply here

SSC CGL 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC CGL application form 2022-23 in online mode today, October 13 (extended). The SSC CGL 2022 application form can be filled out and submitted on the official website, ssc.nic.in, by candidates who meet the minimum requirements. Before filling out the SSC CGL 2022 application form, candidates must have specific details and papers ready, such as picture ID proof, educational certificates, cellphone number, active e-mail ID, and so on, in hardcopy and scanned documents.
SSC CGL application form 2022-23: Here’s how to fill
- Go to SSC official website - ssc.nic.in.
- Next, click on the “Apply” link on the home page.
- Now, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 Apply” under the CGL section.
- Next, click the new registration link to complete the One-time registration process
- Then, enter all asked details to generate the SSC CGL registration number and password.
- Now, log in by using generated login credentials to fill out the SSC CGL application form 2022-23.
- Next, pay the SSC CGL 2022 application form fee online mode.
- Submit the SSC CGL 2022 application form and download it as a pdf file for future reference.
SSC CGL 2022: Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|For General /OBC candidates
|Rs.100/-
|For SC/ST/PH candidates
|NIL
|For Female candidates
|NIL
The SSC CGL 2022 registration fee can be paid online by BHIM UPI, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, etc., or by e-challan.
