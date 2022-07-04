SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2021 announced at ssc.nic.in, check cut-off marks here

SSC CGL tier 1 result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday (July 4, 2022) released the results for the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination (Tier-I), 2021. The SSC CGL tier 1 result 2021 has been published on Commission's official at https://ssc.nic.in. Based on marks scored in SSC CGL Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II (List-3), and all other posts (List-4).

"As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III)," the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission informed that the SSC CGL Exam Tier 1 result of 88 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance with various court orders.

SSC CGL Tier 2, Tier 3 exam to be held in August

The Commission said that the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled on August 8 and August 10, 2022, while Tier-III for all candidates will be held on August 21, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers will be published on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in) on July 12, 2022, for a period of one month.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will also be hosted on July 12 at https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from July 12 to August 1 by log-in through their Registered IDs and Passwords.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 from April 11, 2022 to April 21 in the Computer Based Mode.