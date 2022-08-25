SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021 answer has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as of today, August 24, 2022. Candidates who have taken the exam can access the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 by visiting the Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in. The Commission held the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 on August 8 and 10, 2022, at various locations across the country.

Candidates may file complaints to the answer key from August 24 until August 28, 2022. They must pay Rs 100 for each contested question/answer. "Representations received after 6 p.m. on August 28, 2022 will not be delayed under any circumstances," the official notice states. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Results 2022: CS Professional Results DECLARED

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and password.

Now click on the login option.

Your SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) results were released by the Staff Selection Commission on July 4. SSC holds CGL every year to fill various government positions such as Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.