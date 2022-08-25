NewsIndia
SSC CGL ANSWER KEY

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer key 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021 answer has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as of today, August 24, 2022. Candidates who have taken the exam can access the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 by visiting the Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in. The Commission held the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 on August 8 and 10, 2022, at various locations across the country.

Candidates may file complaints to the answer key from August 24 until August 28, 2022. They must pay Rs 100 for each contested question/answer. "Representations received after 6 p.m. on August 28, 2022 will not be delayed under any circumstances," the official notice states. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Results 2022: CS Professional Results DECLARED

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021.”
  • A new PDF will open on the screen.
  • Click on the link given in the PDF document.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and password.
  • Now click on the login option.
  • Your SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022  will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022; direct link here

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) results were released by the Staff Selection Commission on July 4. SSC holds CGL every year to fill various government positions such as Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

 

Live Tv

ssc cgl answer keycgle answer keysssc cgl tier 2 answer keysSSC CGL Tier II 2021 Answer Keysssc.nic.inssc.nic.in cgl

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?