SSC Constable GD final result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC GD Constable 2021 Result: The Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021. The final results for the 2021 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination are available on the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 Female Candidates and SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022 Male Candidates are two separate lists that have been published on the website. The individual candidates' scores will shortly be posted on the official website.

The SSC Constable GD test was given in a computer-based format from November 16 to December 15, 2021. Computer-based test results were made public on March 25, 2022, PET and PST results on August 12, 2022, and a thorough medical examination was conducted from September 12 to October 4, 2022.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Result’ tab – ‘Constable (GD)‘

Now click the result link for male/female

The SSC GD Constable result will appear on the screen

Download and check.

The final result includes a breakdown of candidates in various posts by category and position in relation to the openings. The SSC has moved the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level test (SSC CHSL 2022) to December 6, 2022, according to recent news.