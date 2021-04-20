हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

SSC defers CHSL Tier 1 exam after Delhi imposes COVID-19 lockdown

The Staff Selection Commission on Monday (April 19) announced its decision to postpone the SSC CHSL Tier I exam. The decision has been taken by the commission in view of the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission on Monday (April 19) announced its decision to postpone the SSC CHSL Tier I exam. The decision has been taken by the commission in view of the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

In an official notice, issued by the commission, said, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course."

Earlier, the SSC CHSL Tier I exams were scheduled to be held from April 12 to April 27 at various centres across the nation.

These exams were to fill over 4726 vacancies, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts in the country.

ALSO READ: After JEE Main, CBSE, CISCE, THESE state boards also cancel, postpone exams

The new exam dates for the candidates sitting for SSC CHSL from 20 April to 27 April 2021 shall be announced later on the official website of ssc i.e. ssc.nic.in. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates.

