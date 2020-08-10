SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 5846 vacancies announced, check eligibility, last date to submit application and more

New Delhi: Delhi Police has invited applications for 5846 vacancies for the post of constable (executive) male and female.

The Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination- will be conducted by Staff Selection Commission.

“The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply,” said an official notice.

Applications will be accepted through on-line mode only. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) in English and Hindi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. PE&MT is qualifying in nature, the notice said.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-servicemen in each category of Constable (Exe.) male.

Important dates to remember

Dates for submission of online applications: 01-08-2020 to 07-09-2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: 07-09-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 09-09-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 11-09-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14-09-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: 27-11-2020 to 14-12-

Nationality/ Citizenship: Candidates must be the citizen of India.

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on 01-07-2020. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1995 and later than 01-07-2002.

Educational Qualifications

10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the A) Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and B) Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only

How to apply:

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs One hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Click this link for all the details.