SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable for Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) in Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts in Delhi Police through the official website ssc.nic.in.

SCC Recruitment 2022: Important dates for Delhi Police Head Constable application

Commencement of online application: July 8

Last date to apply: July 29

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October, 2022

Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2022 - Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 857 vacancies in Delhi Police of which 573 posts are for male candidates and 284 posts are for female candidates.

Delhi Police Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Educational Qualification & Age limit

Candidates should be 12th class passed with Science OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic-Cum-Operator (Electronics Comm. System)

Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in

15 minutes. Test of Basic Computer Functions:- BOpening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving &

modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must be between 18 to 27 years of age as on July 1, 2022. Click here for detailed notification

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs. 25500-81100

Delhi Police HC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Delhi Police HC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Register for the exam by clicking 'Register Now'

Login with registration id and password

Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Download the application form for future refrences