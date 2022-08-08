His ward in the Presidency Jail has only one bathroom for convicts and undertrials. But ex-minister Partha Chatterjee is unable to leave the cell due to swollen feet. Slight swelling on the feet has been brought to the attention of the doctors. But the doctors observed Partha's physical condition even on Sunday morning and did not advise him to take him to the jail hospital. According to them, swelling of the legs can be seen because walking has decreased. It is being observed.

According to the jail rules, undertrial and sentenced prisoners have to use the same toilet for bathing. Partha is lodged in cell number two of the Presidency Jail and there is only one toilet for bathing in that ward. He has not bathed there since his arrival at the jail on Friday. He had to walk out of his cell and go to that bathing area. He told the doctors that he could not walk properly on Sunday. So water is placed in a big drum in front of his ward. Taking water from that drum in a plastic mug, the former minister somehow took a bath that day. An extra towel has been given to him.

According to jail sources, when Partha came out of the cell for a bath in the afternoon, the inmates of other cells in the ward were locked in their cells. Not only during bath time on this day, but every time Partha is allowed to come out of the ward, the other inmates of the ward are kept locked inside the room. A CCTV camera has been installed in Partha's cell for 24-hour surveillance. He stayed inside the ward from morning to evening except for the time of bathing. There are high profile convicts like Aftab Ansari, Sudipto Sen, Goutam Kundu, Kader Khan and Musa in different cells of that ward. There is also Chhatradhar Mahato and several Maoist undertrials.

According to jail sources, the minister slept almost the whole day. During the doctor's visit, even before the bath, he was asleep. In the morning he was given butter-toasted biscuits. Non-vegetarian meals were provided on Sundays as per jail rules. Partha ate rice, dal, curry and fish broth in the afternoon. He requested to give rice at night too.

According to the Alipur Women's Jail sources, Arpita Mukherjee spent most of the day sleeping there. There too morning food was tea-biscuit butter-toast. Arpita ate rice, dal, curry and fish in the afternoon. She is also kept in a separate cell and strict security is kept at all times as per court orders.