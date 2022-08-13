The medical team of SSKM Hospital came to see Partha Chatterjee in the Presidency Jail. The team consisted of 8 expert doctors from various departments including cardiology, medicine. According to jail sources, the doctors teach Partha Chatterjee some special exercises. Earlier Partha Chatterjee claimed that he was not getting proper treatment in the jail hospital. Partha informed the lawyer about the matter. In the report given to the jail superintendent, the jail doctor claimed that Partha's problem cannot be treated by the jail doctor. That report went to the prison office in Nabanna. From there the report is sent to the District Chief Health Officer of South 24 Parganas. On his instructions, a team of 8 doctors went to Presidency Jail to see Partha.

According to jail sources, the medical team examined Partha for three hours besides listening to his various physical problems. Jail Hospital doctors were at the scene at that time. The doctors of SSKM Hospital also advised the doctors of the jail hospital on how to solve the various physical problems of the former education minister arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case and how to proceed with the next treatment. Partha Chatterjee is suffering from leg and back pain. The doctors showed him special exercises to explain how to find a solution. He was also advised to change his sleeping style to reduce back pain.

Incidentally, the Presidency Jail authorities claimed that Partha Chatterjee did not want to take extra facilities in the jail. According to sources, Partha Chatterjee has leg and back pain. But the former minister did not want to go to the jail hospital. In the afternoon, he use to walk outside the cell in front of the security guard. He spends his time reading books apart from necessary talks with lawyers.

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested for corruption in the appointment of teachers is for the time being staying in Presidency jail. Prisoner No. 943799. He is in cell block number 2. Up to five prisoners have to use the common toilet. According to jail sources, Partha Chatterjee's side cell is empty. In the cell on the other side is a prisoner under trial for bride torture. However, this block houses high-profile prisoners like Rose Valley scam mastermind Gautam Kundu, Saradha Scam chief Sudipta Sen, Maoist leader Chhatradhar Mahato, IS militant Musa, Aftab Ansari and his close associate Jamaluddin Ansari. The four sets of clothes have also been given to him in the jail.