Bengal state politics was abuzz with the arrest of Anubrata Mandal in the cow smuggling case yesterday afternoon. At that moment, Partha Chatterjee, former education minister of the state, was walking outside cell number two of the Presidency Jail. It was at that time that he got the news, 'Anubrata Mondal was arrested'. According to sources, the news of the arrest of Birbhum district Trinamool president was conveyed to Partha by the prison guards. After hearing the news, Partha asked the guards, "Will Anubrata come to this jail?"

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) dramatically raided Partha's Naktala house on Friday, July 22, in the case of 'corruption' in the appointment of teachers. That day morning at around 7:30, the investigating agency surrounded Partha's house with central forces. He was arrested at midnight that day. The next day i.e. July 23, Saturday morning, Partha was picked up by investigators from his home. After that, as the investigation progressed, the flow of events took a dramatic turn. Presently Partha's address is Presidency Jail.

After 20 days, another central investigating agency, CBI, caught Anubrata from his house in a somewhat similar fashion. CBI officials surrounded TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's 'Keshto' in Bolpur with central forces on Thursday morning on Rakhi Bandhan. After an hour, they arrested Trinamool's 'BAHUBALI' leader in the cow smuggling case and took him to the car. Anubrata is currently in 10-day CBI custody. The CBI brought Anubrata to the Nizam Palace (CBI headquarter) in Kolkata late at night. However, after the arrest, Partha remained silent at first, but later he was seen opening his mouth several times on the way to and from Joka ESI Hospital for medical examination. But after being arrested in the cow-trafficking case, 'Main Accused' Anubrata has become completely 'SILENT'.

Around 11:30 pm on Thursday, the CBI vehicle got stuck in the traffic jam at Dhanekhali in Hooghly. While stuck in the traffic, reporters kept asking him various questions about Anubrata's arrest. Without answering all those questions Anubrata was staring straight ahead. Sometimes he wipes his face with a towel, drinks water, yawns, puts his head on the car seat. He even laughed once after listening to the constant questions of the journalists running through the car window. In the coming days, they will keep an eye on whether he open his mouth and speak in an angry manner or not!

After his arrest, Partha was removed from the ministry as well as removed from all Trinamool posts. Trinamool Disciplinary Committee will decide whether to follow the same path against Anubrata or not!