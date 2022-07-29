Veteran Bengali actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen, winner of several National Film Awards, has come down strongly on the Trinamool Congress and slammed the party for the Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee saga. Taking to Twitter, Sen said that while the BJP has tried to save face by chucking out Partha Chatterjee from the party, that in itself isn't enough.

"Let's not forget that 50 cr recovered from erstwhile state minister Partha Chatterjee was acquired by exploiting the poor of WB. TMC have tried to save face by throwing PC out of the cabinet. That doesn't wash! The money should be used for the benefit those that have been robbed! (sic)," Aparna tweeted.

Let's not forget that 50 cr recovered from erstwhile state minister Partha Chatterjee was acquired by exploiting the poor of WB. TMC have tried to save face by throwing PC out of the cabinet. That doesn't wash! The money should be used for the benefit those that have been robbed! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Enforce Directorate (ED) raided the third apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in the city's Chinar Park area after recovering around Rs 28 crore cash from another flat belonging to her. The raid by the ED, which is probing the money trail of the school jobs scam, was conducted late Thursday evening, an official of the agency said.

As the door of the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, the ED sleuths broke open its entrance door in the presence of central force officers. "This (Chinar Park) apartment belongs to Arpita Mukherjee and we suspect that like her other flats cash may be stacked here as well," the ED official said. "We are talking to the neighbours and trying to find out what kind of activities were carried out here," he said.

Also read: 'Ulta CHOR Kotwal Ko Dante', Dilip Ghosh calls TMC 'THICK-SKINNED' in reply to Abhishek Banerjee's 'Black Money' THEORY

The details of the Chinar Park flat was provided by Mukherjee herself during interrogation by the ED earlier in the day. In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver. The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area.

(With PTI inputs)