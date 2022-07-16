NewsIndia
SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check result here

Candidates can now check their SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022 on the official site ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the Direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission declared the SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 can now check their scorecard on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their detailed scorecard from SSCs official website from July 22. the detailed result will be available for both selected and non-selected candidates.

Steps to check your SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result section and then click on CAPF link.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result Direct link  

  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Staff Selection Commission had shortlisted 3060 candidates (338 Female and 2722 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. After completion of all stages of recruitment and based on the merit-cumpreference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to posts mentioned in the official notice.

