Narendra Modi

Stall where PM Narendra Modi used to sell tea to be turned into tourist spot

PM Modi used to sell tea at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat during his younger days. The state government has now decided to turn the stall where he spent a considerable amount of time in the past into a tourist spot. 

The stall where PM Narendra Modi used to sell tea during his younger days.

New Delhi: Narendra Modi's humble origins are well known and he himself has referred to his past in his bid to connect with the masses of India. One of the most striking tales from the Indian Prime Minister's younger days is of him selling tea. Now, the place where PM Modi used to sell tea is all set to be turned into a tourist spot.

PM Modi used to sell tea at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat during his younger days. The state government has now decided to turn the stall where he spent a considerable amount of time in the past into a tourist spot. It is reported that the plan is to promote the stall as a tourist spot without changing its integral essence or physical state. State tourism minister Prahlad Patel has already surveyed the stall and is learnt to have ordered for it to be covered with mirrors to preserve its authentic essence.

PM Modi's days selling tea has been a much-discussed topic in the country, especially considering the pinnacle of political power he would eventually rise to. He himself has said that he understands the plight of the common man because of his poorer days and this has helped him find many fans across the country. He has also referred to his days selling tea while attacking rival parties like Congress. "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become Prime Minister. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not commit the sin of selling the nation," he had said in the past.

Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiGujarat
