Stand Out with the Bold and Elegant Colour Options of the Honda Amaze

When Honda gave the Amaze a stylish makeover, it introduced refreshed and upmarket colour choices. Whether you want an understated, classic look or something bright and eye-catching, there’s a shade to match your personality.

Let's explore the colour palette Honda offers for the stunning Amaze.

1. Meteoroid Grey Metallic

The Meteoroid Grey Metallic is a modern neutral that lends the Honda Amaze a premium and upscale vibe. It looks sleek on the Amaze’s sporty bodyline and highlights the bold chrome grille. The grey shade is versatile enough to match any exterior accessory or trim you may add. It has an understated elegance that sophisticates the compact sedan. If you want your Amaze to make a style statement without shouting, Meteoroid Grey lets it blend into urban landscapes while looking classy and modern.

2. Radiant Red Metallic

The vibrant Radiant Red shade breathes new life into the Amaze with its striking colour. This energetic red is rich and glossy and will grab eyeballs when you zoom by. If you love attracting attention on the road, the Radiant Red Honda Amaze does it without trying too hard.

Unlike bright candy colours, this deep red tone has depth and a premium appeal. It also perfectly emphasises this car's modern profile, with its bold lines and well-defined edges.

3. Platinum White Pearl

You can never go wrong with status-enhancing white when you want your sedan to reflect timeless elegance. The Honda Amaze's pristine white shade, Platinum White Pearl, evokes freshness and refinement. It makes the subcompact sedan look larger than it is and brings out a vibrant, youthful personality.

White is an easy shade to maintain as it hides dust better and looks striking for longer compared to darker colours. The white base accentuates these additions if you want to customise your Amaze later with sporty trims and glossy black roofs. Platinum White Pearl gives this affordable Honda an upscale essence and a sporty charm.

4. Lunar Silver Metallic

Another new metallic offering in the latest Amaze is the sublime Lunar Silver shade. This graceful silver tone replaces the Modern Steel Metallic offered previously in the Amaze lineup. The sparkling silver paint job lends a soothing, subtle look that is still eye-catching because of the pearl undertones.

Silver shades have always been popular for their versatility, and the Lunar Silver also stuns with its chic, low-key glam. Contrast black outside mirrors, high-gloss wheels, and a sporty body kit accentuate the minimalist metallic shine. With an expression that commands respect, this colour gives the Amaze sedan loads of visual appeal.

5. Golden Brown Metallic

Brown evokes feelings of reliability, comfort, and subtle indulgence when used on cars. The mid-size Amaze beautifully wears this charming Autumnal hue for a welcoming impression. Unlike loud exterior colours, the golden brown speaks softly but leaves a lasting impact thanks to its metallic flecks. This elegant earthy shade enhances the sedan’s chiselled lines for a sculpted look and conceals dirt or dust well. If you wish to stand out from the crowd of white, silver, and grey vehicles, pick this classy chocolate brown colour.

While some prefer the rugged appeal of an SUV like the Mahindra Scorpio N, known for its muscular design and commanding presence on the road, the Honda Amaze offers a more refined and polished aesthetic.

The Bottom Line

Honda offers five refined colours for the Amaze so that you can pick a shade aligned with your preferences. Subtle metallic hues and brighter tones infuse premium style into this attractive sedan. Play it safe with bright grey or silver if you prefer understated elegance. Stand out from the crowd with Radiant Red or the unique golden brown shade to flaunt the Amaze's sportiness. And you can always find solace in the ever-graceful white, making the Amaze look pricier.

Whatever colour you choose, the Honda Amaze's well-defined exterior silhouette ensures the paint coat gleams elegantly. This small but mighty sedan combines striking style, zippy driveability, and high comfort.

