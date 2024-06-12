Star-Studded Oath Ceremony For Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan In Andhra Pradesh: Check Who All Are Likely To Attend

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath of office in a short while from now. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Along with these two, 23 more ministers will take oath of office including two more legislators from the Jana Sena and one from BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the oath ceremony besides Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, several celebrities may also be present during the high-profile event scheduled at \Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada.

The ceremony, set to be a star-studded affair, will feature a variety of guests, including several prominent actors from the South. Reports indicate that Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Notably, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan—who is aspiring for the deputy chief minister position—is Chiranjeevi's youngest brother, while Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are Kalyan's nephews.

Other megastars expected to attend include Rajinikanth and his wife, as well as Mohan Babu. Jr NTR, Chandrababu Naidu's nephew, has also been invited to the event.

In addition, several chief ministers, including Bihar's Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde, are likely to attend the ceremony. Chandrababu Naidu has also invited farmers who gave their lands for the construction of Andhra Capital. It's not yet clear whether former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the event or not.

The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance swept the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections winning 164 seats out of the total 175. Naidu will become Chief Minister for the fourth time, breaking the record of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao who ruled the state for three terms.