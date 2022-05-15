हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2022

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for various vacancies released at sbi.co.in, know details

SBI Recruitment 2022: To apply, candidates are needed to register themselves ONLINE through the link available on the State Bank of India's website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers. The online application process will end on May 17.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for various vacancies released at sbi.co.in, know details

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the State Bank of India (SBI) need to hurry up as the last date to apply for various vacancies is ending soon. As part of SBI's 2022 recruitment drive, the State Bank of India has issued a notification on its official website at https://www.sbi.co.in and has invited applications from interested candidates. As many as 36 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) positions have been announced.

Interested candidates can scroll down to know details 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Regular position: 07 posts
  • Contract position: 29 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • For general, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 750
  • For SC, ST, and PWD candidates: No application fee 

State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply

  • Candidates are needed to register themselves ONLINE through the link available on the SBI's website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers.
  • They are then required to pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
  • Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website. 

SBI Recruitment: Last date

The online application process will end on May 17. The admit card will be available from June 16 and the online test is tentatively slated for June 25.

Click to check more job opportunities

