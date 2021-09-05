हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

State Election Commission to hold all-party meet to discuss Tamil Nadu local polls

The SEC has already released the voter’s list for the nine districts. It has asked Supreme Court for 35 more days to complete the election formalities.

State Election Commission to hold all-party meet to discuss Tamil Nadu local polls
Representational Image

Chennai: The State Election Commission of Tamil Nadu will hold an all-party meeting on Monday (September 6) ahead of the rural body elections to be held in nine new districts.

The Commission called the meeting to discuss the modalities of conducting the polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC has already released the voter’s list for the nine districts. It has also announced the extended hours of polling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Election commission officials said that the polls would be held in two to three phases, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, the SEC has requested the Supreme Court 35 more days to complete the election formalities to the nine districts.

Notably, the SC had ordered the Commission to complete the formalities to the rural bodies polls by September 15.

The Commission said that the preparations for the elections are going in full throttle but it would need more time to complete it.

The urban local body elections of Tamil Nadu are scheduled in December and the state urban development minister, K.N. Nehru has confirmed that the elections would be completed in December.

It is learned that the State Election Commission has moved another prayer to provide seven months time to conduct the Urban local body elections. Sources in the State election commission office told IANS that the commission has sought more time to conduct Urban local body elections as the government has announced new corporations and municipalities.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduState election commissionTamil Nadu local pollsCOVID-19
Next
Story

Teachers' Day 2021: President Ramnath Kovind hands National Teachers' Award to 44 educators

Must Watch

PT14M31S

Fever spreads in Uttar Pradesh