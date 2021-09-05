State Election Commission to hold all-party meet to discuss Tamil Nadu local polls

Chennai: The State Election Commission of Tamil Nadu will hold an all-party meeting on Monday (September 6) ahead of the rural body elections to be held in nine new districts.

The Commission called the meeting to discuss the modalities of conducting the polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC has already released the voter’s list for the nine districts. It has also announced the extended hours of polling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Election commission officials said that the polls would be held in two to three phases, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, the SEC has requested the Supreme Court 35 more days to complete the election formalities to the nine districts.

Notably, the SC had ordered the Commission to complete the formalities to the rural bodies polls by September 15.

The Commission said that the preparations for the elections are going in full throttle but it would need more time to complete it.

The urban local body elections of Tamil Nadu are scheduled in December and the state urban development minister, K.N. Nehru has confirmed that the elections would be completed in December.

It is learned that the State Election Commission has moved another prayer to provide seven months time to conduct the Urban local body elections. Sources in the State election commission office told IANS that the commission has sought more time to conduct Urban local body elections as the government has announced new corporations and municipalities.

