State reasons for imposing restrictions, detentions in J&K: SC directs Centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to place it on record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that if the government doesn’t wish to divulge reasons for not placing any order before it, an affidavit detailing the reasons has to be filed by it.

The bench then posted the matters related to restrictions imposed b the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir for hearing on October 25.

It is to be recalled that the Centre had abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and bifurcated it into two Union territories, Ladakh being the other one.

Mobile phone networks were curtailed, curfew-like restrictions were imposed in sensitive areas of J&K and some local politicians were put under house arrest by the Centre as a precautionary move to maintain law and order in the state.

Defending the move, the Centre said that removal of the constitutional article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir will boost the region and the country`s economic potential.

At a rally in Maharashtra on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would take four months for Jammu and Kashmir state to return to normal.

"I assure you that it won't take more than four months to normalise the abnormal situation that has persisted there for 40 years," Modi said at the rally, speaking in Hindi. "Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh aren't just a piece of land for us," Modi said, referring to the region bordering China.