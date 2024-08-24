Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782534https://zeenews.india.com/india/state-sponsored-communalism-asaduddin-owaisi-targets-madhya-pradesh-govt-over-bulldozing-of-house-2782534.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

'State-Sponsored Communalism': Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Bulldozing Of House

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president condemned stone pelting at policemen and the demolishing of the house and cars owned by Ali. 

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:18 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'State-Sponsored Communalism': Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Bulldozing Of House

BHOPAL: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the razing of the house of a man allegedly involved in a protest against a Hindu seer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district as "state-sponsored communalism". Owaisi was reacting to the razing of the house of Shahzad Ali on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent with mob hurling stones and damaging vehicles, leaving several policemen injured.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president condemned stone pelting at policemen and the demolishing of the house and cars owned by Ali. He alleged stones were hurled when a delegation was handing over a representation against the anti-Islam remarks (by Ramgiri Maharaj).

"A day after the stone-pelting incident, Ali's house was demolished even though he claimed he had legal permission for the house. In the absence of valid permission, local administration should have followed due process of law on the apex court's directives," Owaisi stated in a video.

He wondered whether a notice was served to Ali before razing his house. The Hyderabad MP claimed that Chhatarpur Police paraded some alleged accused and forced them to raise slogans.

"A government is run on the rule of law and not based on mob rule. What happened there was the display of the rule of the mob. This bulldozing of the house is state-sponsored communalism," he alleged.

Owaisi alleged PM Modi does drama by showing respect to the Constitution, which is being violated by the BJP governments. The house razing incident was also condemned by Congress which questioned the "tendency" of 'bulldozer justice'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh