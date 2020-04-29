Stay and Play at Home as today's Google Doodle lets you compose music

As the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak across the world has forced the people to remain indoors in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus, people are trying new ways to spend time on the internet. Internet search giant Google has come up with novel way to help the people staying at home to spend their time by allowing hem play a popular game from the past on Doodle every day.

The Google Doodle throwback series started on April 27, 2020 and it will run for two weeks.

On April 27, 2020, Google Doodle released the game 'Coding For Carrots' which was initially launched back in 2017 and on April 28, 2020, Google Doodle re-released the cricket game which was designed in 2017 by Google as a celebratory gesture for ICC Championship Trophy.

The google doodle blog read, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2017 Doodle game celebrating Cricket!''

On Wednesday (April 29), the doodle is about 2017 creative game celebrating Oskar Fischinger. On hovering on the doodle a text that reads, “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Fischinger (2017)” appears.

Google celebrated 117th birthday of filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger by creating a doodle on June 22, 2017 to honour him for his work. Today, the doodle is giving the users a chance to create their own music. You can play with it to create the sounds you want and you can continue to play with for many hours.

“In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months - sometimes years - planning and handcrafting his animations,” said Leon Hong, Google Doodles Creative Lead in a statement.