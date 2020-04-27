Stay and play at home: Google doodle launches game series amid COVID-19 lockdown

Google on Monday (April 27, 2020) asked people to 'Stay and Play at Home' by launching its new Doodle series which is a throwback to some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games. By launching the new game series during lockdown Google is celebrating 50 years of Kids Coding

The first game in the games series is from 2017 'Coding' game which features a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow what the player is programming it to perform. The search engine giant will further keep on adding more coding games in the series to help people enjoy their time playing at home.

The Google Doodle blog read, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2017 Doodle game celebrating 50 years of Kids Coding!''

In its previous doodles, Google thanked all coronavirus helpers including doctors, teachers, cleaners, delivery boys, etc for their efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic. On hovering upon the doodle, one can see a pop-up that includes a thank you note to all coronavirus helpers.

Google's initiative will surely cheer up kids under lockdown as they now get an option to pass their time with coding games.