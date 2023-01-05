'Stay for 4 years, then kick you out': Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi over Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi who is currently on a pan-India padayatra to "unite India" took potshots at the BJP over the Agnipath army programme. Speaking to the public, he said that the Modi government has taken away the pension of army officials by limiting their tenure to 4 years. He also stated that when youth were protesting against the programme, BJP had said that those caught protesting will not be eligible for a government job in the future.

As quoted by ANI, Rahul Gandhi said, "Earlier the youth used to serve in the Army for 15 years & get a pension but Narendra Modi thought to keep pension aside, train for 6 months, hold the gun, stay for 4 years, then kick you out and you will be unemployed. This is new India."

"After this, when the youth took to the streets, Modi ji said that if your photo is taken (during the protest), you will not get a government job. BJP's policy is to scare youth, farmers, and labourers," he further said.

Speaking again on the issue of him wearing a T-shirt in Delhi's numbing cold, Rahul Gandhi said, "I walk in (Bharat Jodo) yatra wearing T-shirts. Many children of poor farmers & labourers walk with me in the yatra wearing torn clothes. But media doesn't ask why children of poor farmers & labourers are walking without a sweater/jacket during the winter season."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from the Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers. The yatra is expected to cross UP in three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6.

(With ANI inputs)