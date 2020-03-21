Stay indoors, be safe and don't travel as it increases coronavirus COVID-19 risk: Zee News appeals to people

India has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and the medical fraternity as well as the government has strictly advised social distancing to curb the outbreak. However, people across the country are turning a deaf ear to this precautionary measure and rushing back to their native places thus risking their lives and that of others. Several railway stations across the country are crowded with people as they try to catch the next available train to their hometown.

In the wake of this pandemic panic, Zee News appeals to all those planning to return to their native place abd travelling in trains to take care and not panic. At this juncture, it is necessary to not panic and stay put where you are as those travelling are increasing the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus COVID-19. So stay in the city or town where you currently are, stay indoors and don't fall into the trap of rumours.

The Ministry of Railways has also issued an advisory cautioning people to refrain from travelling. "Railways has found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Please avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has coronavirus. Please postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe," read a statement.